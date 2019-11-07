Erdoğan, Trump to meet in Washington on Nov. 13

ANKARA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Nov. 6, reaffirming their meeting in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 13.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments as well as bilateral issues, according to the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.

"Just had a very good call with President Erdoğan of Turkey. He informed me that they have captured numerous ISIL fighters that were reported to have escaped during the conflict -- including a wife and sister of terrorist killer al- Baghdadi," Trump said in a tweet, referring to the slain ISIL leader.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. forces in Syria’s Idlib province.

Turkey confirmed earlier on Nov. 6 they had captured a wife and sister of the ISIL leader

"Look forward to seeing President Erdoğan next Wednesday, November 13th at the White House," Trump added.

Erdoğan said on Twitter that they had an “efficient” telephone conversation and discussed bilateral relations and issues in the region.

"During the meeting, we discussed the steps we will take in many areas, especially the fight against terrorism and trade targets between our countries," he said.

"I believe that the phone call we made today will have beneficial consequences for our bilateral relations and regional issues during our visit to the U.S. on Nov. 13," Erdoğan added.



The scheduled meeting comes in the aftermath of a deal reached between Ankara and Washington on Oct. 17 to pause Turkey's military operation in northern Syria in order to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone.