Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria, bilateral relations

  • December 12 2019 09:09:00

ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 11 held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on recent developments in Syria and bilateral relations, according to the directorate of communications.

"Our president @RTErdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the call, bilateral relations and regional issues, especially Syria, was tackled," the directorate said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Dec. 12 said that Erdoğan and Putin pledged to continue cooperation in the military and energy spheres.

The pledge, made in a phone call, comes after a Turkish presidential spokesman said American legislation to impose sanctions against Turkey will not affect Ankara's use of the Russian S-400 missile defense system even if it passes the U.S. Congress.

A U.S. Senate committee on Dec. 12 backed legislation to impose sanctions on Turkey after its anti-terror operation in Syria and purchase of the S-400 system

