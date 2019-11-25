Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

  • November 25 2019 11:03:00

Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

ANKARA
Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

The Turkish-Qatari Combined Joint Force Command is the symbol of sincerity, the Turkish president has said.

“Today, we had productive, successful and sincere meetings with our Qatari counterparts. We have reiterated our will to strengthen our bilateral relations with a strategic perspective,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Nov. 25 in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The president’s remarks came after a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Speaking during a visit to Turkish troops in Qatar, Erdoğan said that the Turkish soldiers in the country have provided security and peace to the people of Qatar during the crisis among the Gulf states.

“Turkish-Qatari Combined Joint Force Command is the symbol of sincerity, friendship and solidarity,” he said.

“Your presence here serves for the stability and peace of the Gulf. No one should be disturbed by your existence in this geography,” Erdoğan said, addressing the Turkish troops.

Erdoğan also said that the construction of new military post in Qatar has been completed. The new military post will be named Khalid bin Walid after famous Muslim commander, he said.

Following the bilateral meeting between Erdoğan and Al-Thani, an agreement-signing ceremony was held after an inter-delegation working meal. Seven agreements were inked on Nov. 25 between Ankara and Doha.

The Joint Statement of the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee between Turkey and Qatar was signed by Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The agreements in the fields of economy, urbanization, trade, industry, technology and standardization, among others, were signed to boost bilateral relations.

Turkish Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank and other Turkish officials were present at the ceremony to ink the agreements along with their Qatari counterparts.

The Turkish delegation also included Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Communication Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın, and Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

    Erdoğan praises military partnership with Qatar

  2. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

  3. Turkey to test Russian S-400 radars in Ankara: Report

    Turkey to test Russian S-400 radars in Ankara: Report

  4. Kılıçdaroğlu says remarks he made on alleged meeting between CHP member, Erdoğan being distorted

    Kılıçdaroğlu says remarks he made on alleged meeting between CHP member, Erdoğan being distorted

  5. 34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings

    34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings
Recommended
Ankara slams UN Rapporteurs remarks on Irish citizens

Ankara slams UN Rapporteurs remarks on Irish citizens
Turkish official slams Islamophobic attack in Australia

Turkish official slams Islamophobic attack in Australia
Turkey to eye alternatives if F-35s not acquired

Turkey to eye alternatives if F-35s not acquired
Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey-US deal on Syria being violated, says FM Çavuşoğlu
Trust remains low for Cyprus resolution: UN chief

Trust remains low for Cyprus resolution: UN chief
Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915
WORLD 7M tons of packaging waste recycled in 14 years

7M tons of packaging waste recycled in 14 years

Nearly 7 million tons of packaging waste has been recycled in Turkey in the past 14 years, according to an environmental activist.
ECONOMY No decision yet on Yapı Kredi shares, says Koç Holding

No decision yet on Yapı Kredi shares, says Koç Holding

Koç Holding said on Nov. 25 in a filing with Borsa Istanbul that its board has not yet decided on the shareholder structure of Yapı ve Kredi Bankası (YKB).
SPORTS Turkish football fans rain toys to children

Turkish football fans rain toys to children

Turkish football fans in the Black Sea region showered a section full of children with stuffed toys in a lower division match on Nov. 24.