Erdoğan offers Pakistan condolences over attacks

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has expressed condolences to Pakistani Prime Minister over last Sunday's terrorist attacks in the country's northwest.



In a phone conversation on July 26 with Imran Khan, Erdoğan wished God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the wounded, and conveyed his condolences to the Pakistani people, said Turkey’s Presidential Communications Directorate.



According to a statement, Erdoğan and Khan also discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.



They also noted that bilateral collaboration in diverse fields would be further strengthened during the next meeting of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) to be held in Islamabad later this year.



In the regional context, Khan apprised Erdoğan of Pakistan’s steadfast support to the international efforts for peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.



The situation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was highlighted by Prime Minister Khan, according to the statement.



The two leaders also discussed the Pakistan-Turkey-Malaysia trilateral process and exchanged views on the next steps.



On July 21, at least seven people were killed and many others injured in twin terror attacks in Pakistan’s Kyber Pakhtunkhwa province.





