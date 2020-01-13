Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Libya

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018.(AP Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed recent developments in Libya over the phone, an official statement said on Jan. 12.

The statement issued by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said the two leaders also discussed the regional developments.

On Jan. 11, the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and forces loyal to Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar accepted a joint call by Turkey and Russia for a cease-fire.

The cease-fire took effect at midnight local time (2200GMT) and the decision was celebrated with fireworks in Tripoli.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the U.N. and international recognition.