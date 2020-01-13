Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Libya

  • January 13 2020 10:37:00

Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Libya

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan, Merkel discuss Libya

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel shake hands after a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018.(AP Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed recent developments in Libya over the phone, an official statement said on Jan. 12. 

The statement issued by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said the two leaders also discussed the regional developments.

On Jan. 11, the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and forces loyal to Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar accepted a joint call by Turkey and Russia for a cease-fire.

The cease-fire took effect at midnight local time (2200GMT) and the decision was celebrated with fireworks in Tripoli.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported mainly by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the U.N. and international recognition.

Germany,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Meeting for Libya peace starts in Moscow

    Meeting for Libya peace starts in Moscow

  2. Turkey’s water supply to TRNC suffers disruption

    Turkey’s water supply to TRNC suffers disruption

  3. Main opposition asks parliament to investigate FETÖ’s political establishment

    Main opposition asks parliament to investigate FETÖ’s political establishment

  4. Will Turkey still deploy troops to Libya after truce?

    Will Turkey still deploy troops to Libya after truce?

  5. Erdoğan receives Libya's al-Sarraj as ceasefire prevails in Libya

    Erdoğan receives Libya's al-Sarraj as ceasefire prevails in Libya
Recommended
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-3 in country’s SE

Turkey launches Operation Kapan-3 in country’s SE
Rauf Denktaş: A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriots

Rauf Denktaş: A life dedicated to Turkish Cypriots
Turkish Airlines halts flights to Manila amid volcano

Turkish Airlines halts flights to Manila amid volcano
131 irregular migrants held off Turkeys western coast

131 irregular migrants held off Turkey's western coast
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Mideast over phone

Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Mideast over phone
Turkey at a wait-and-see stance on US-Iran row, says academic

Turkey at a wait-and-see stance on US-Iran row, says academic
WORLD Iran denies shooting at protesters amid fury over downing of plane

Iran denies shooting at protesters amid fury over downing of plane

Iran's police said on Jan. 13 officers had not fired at protesters demonstrating over Tehran's admission that it shot down a passenger plane, as video on social media recorded gunshots and pools of blood.
ECONOMY Current account posts $518 mln deficit in November

Current account posts $518 mln deficit in November

Turkey’s current account balance saw a deficit of $518 million in November 2019, official figures revealed on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo

Turkish women’s volleyball team grabs ticket to Tokyo

Turkey snatched a ticket to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning the women’s CEV European continental qualifier.