Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

  • August 01 2019 09:22:00

Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late on July 31 night held a telephone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, according to Turkey's Presidential Directorate of Communications.       

President Erdoğan offered condolences to the Saudi King, whose brother Bandar bin Abdulaziz al-Saud recently died at the age of 96.       

In addition, the two discussed regional developments and bilateral ties.     

Meanwhile, Erdoğan congratulated newly elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on July 31, according to Turkey's Presidential Directorate of Communications.       

Erdoğan underlined that the U.K. and Turkey are strategic partners and expressed his hope that bilateral relations between the two countries would develop in all areas.       

Johnson was elected prime minister on July 23 by the membership of the Conservative Party after receiving 92,153 votes.       

Erdoğan, Saudi King, Boris Johnson

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

    Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

  2. UK on alert due to Turkish bee

    UK on alert due to Turkish bee

  3. Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane

    Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane

  4. Germany to employ Turkish care workers for its elderly

    Germany to employ Turkish care workers for its elderly

  5. Turkey must take steps for its national security: CHP leader

    Turkey must take steps for its national security: CHP leader
Recommended
Astana talks restart for Syrian charter

Astana talks restart for Syrian charter

Turkey, Iraq to set up water resources center

Turkey, Iraq to set up water resources center

Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane

Azerbaijan invites Turkey to join search for army plane

Turkey drills more than 500 water wells in Africa

Turkey drills more than 500 water wells in Africa
7th suspect named in attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq

7th suspect named in attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq
Erdoğan offers Pakistan condolences over attacks

Erdoğan offers Pakistan condolences over attacks
WORLD US court denies parole request for murderer of Turkish envoy

US court denies parole request for murderer of Turkish envoy

A U.S. court has denied a parole request of a Lebanese-Armenian convict who murdered a Turkish diplomat in the 1980s.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing PMI at 46.7 points in July

Turkey's manufacturing PMI at 46.7 points in July

Turkey's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector stood at 46.7 points in July, according to a monthly business survey released on Aug. 1.
SPORTS Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

Turkey's Fenerbahçe have been beaten by Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid 5-3 in July 31's third place playoff in the Audi Cup 2019 in Germany.