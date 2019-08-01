Erdoğan holds talks with Saudi King, UK PM Johnson over phone

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late on July 31 night held a telephone conversation with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, according to Turkey's Presidential Directorate of Communications.

President Erdoğan offered condolences to the Saudi King, whose brother Bandar bin Abdulaziz al-Saud recently died at the age of 96.

In addition, the two discussed regional developments and bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan congratulated newly elected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on July 31, according to Turkey's Presidential Directorate of Communications.

Erdoğan underlined that the U.K. and Turkey are strategic partners and expressed his hope that bilateral relations between the two countries would develop in all areas.

Johnson was elected prime minister on July 23 by the membership of the Conservative Party after receiving 92,153 votes.