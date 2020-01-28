Erdoğan arrives in Senegal as part of Africa tour

  • January 28 2020 09:54:58

DAKAR-Anadolu Agency
(AA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Senegalese capital Dakar on Jan. 28 on the final stop of his three-nation African tour.

Erdoğan arrived at Blaise Diagne International Airport and was welcomed by his Senegalese counterpart’s spouse Marieme Faye Sall and other officials.

The Turkish president will meet with President Macky Sall and the two leaders are expected to hold a joint news conference following bilateral meetings and meetings of delegations.

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdoğan is accompanying Erdoğan as well as key aides including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Technology and Industry Minister Mustafa Varank, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin.

On Jan. 26, Erdoğan visited Algeria for the first stop of his three-nation African tour and later Gambia in a historic visit as it was Turkey's first-ever official presidential visit to this country.

Turkish-African relations have gained substantial momentum since the African Union declared Turkey a strategic partner of the continent in January 2008.

