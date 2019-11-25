Erdoğan arrives at Qatar for meetings with emir

Erdoğan arrives at Qatar for meetings with emir

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish president on Nov. 25 arrived at the Qatari capital of Doha  to attend the fifth meeting of the Turkey-Qatar High Strategic Committee.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan left on the Turkish presidential plane from capital Ankara's Esenboğa Airport in the capital Ankara at 9.25 a.m. local time (0625GMT). He4 arrived  at Hamad International Airport in Doha at 12.40 p.m. local time (0940GMT).

Among those welcoming Erdogan at the airport were Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al-Attiyah, Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Fikret Özer and other officials from the embassy.

During his visit, Erdoğan is to meet with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, who together will co-chair the high strategic committee, as well as attend an official dinner given by Al-Thani in his honor.

Erdoğan is also expected to visit the Qatar-Turkey Combined Joint Force Command in the Gulf nation.

The president is accompanied by a delegation of top Turkish officials including Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

 

