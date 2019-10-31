Epstein autopsy points to homicide: Expert

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
A forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein's brother said on Oct. 30 the autopsy of the disgraced financier's body indicates he died of homicide.

Epstein was found dead hanging in his Manhattan federal jail cell Aug. 10 while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Dr. Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner who was hired by the Epstein family, said the autopsy discovered signs on the body that he said are more consistent with homicidal strangulation than a suicidal hanging.

"I think the evidence points more to homicide than suicide," said the famed doctor during a Fox News interview. He pointed specifically to a series of fractures on Epstein's neck he said "are very unusual for suicide."

"Those three fractures are extremely unusual in suicidal hangings and could occur much more commonly in homicidal strangulation," he said. "Hanging does not cause these broken bones, and homicide does. Usually two bones, even three, a huge amount of pressure was applied."

He further noted hemorrhages in Epstein's eyes that he said are more common with homicidal strangulation, but are not unheard of in suicidal hangings.

Baden's assessment is at odds with that of officials, including the New York City chief medical examiner, who determined Epstein died of a suicidal hanging.

The death has sparked a number of conspiracy theories, in part, due to the odd circumstances that surround the death.

Both of the guards assigned to monitor Epstein, after he was taken off suicide watch following an earlier attempt at killing himself, say they were asleep when he died. And video cameras that were supposed to monitor his cell and hallway where people would have to pass to access the area had malfunctioned.

"This is bizarre," remarked Baden.

If, in fact, Epstein was murdered, Baden said a "number of people" had to have been involved, claiming a "total breakdown in security" when Epstein died.

"The brother is concerned that if he was murdered, then other people who have information might be at risk, in jeopardy," Baden said.

 

