Enes Ünal carries team to victory as Turkey beats Andorra 2-0

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey successfully concluded their EURO 2020 qualifying stages with a 2-0 victory on Nov. 17 over Andorra.

The team managed to take three points by defeating Andorra at the National Stadium in Andorra la Vella with goals by Real Valladolid forward Enes Ünal.

In other Group H matches, France beat Albania 2-0 while Iceland defeated Moldova 2-1 in an away game.

The Group H qualifying matches ended on Nov. 17 with Turkey and France heading to the EURO 2020 finals.

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine have so far qualified for the EURO 2020.





