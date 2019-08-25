Endangered jerboa spotted in Central Anatolia

  • August 25 2019 14:17:29

Endangered jerboa spotted in Central Anatolia

SİVAS
Endangered jerboa spotted in Central Anatolia

A lesser Egyptian jerboa, classified as “endangered” by the International Union for Conversation of Nature (IUCN), has been spotted in the Altınyayla district of Central Anatolian province of Sivas.

The jerboa caught the eyes of some citizens driving by at night time. One driver managed to capture a photo of the endangered species.

The lesser Egyptian jerboa is a small rodent. Its hind legs looks like a kangaroo’s and its body is very similar to a mouse’s. It has large eyes and ears and generally comes into sight after the sun goes down.

Endangered jerboa spotted in Central Anatolia

Turkey, jerboa, endangered, IUCN

MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

  2. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

  3. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  4. Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

    Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

  5. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister
Recommended
Turkish woman to present Young Greens across Europe

Turkish woman to present Young Greens across Europe
Gourmet bears prefer whole-wheat bread

Gourmet bears prefer whole-wheat bread
Turkish jets neutralize 9 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets neutralize 9 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Syrian refugees make valuable contributions to Turkey: Presidential communications director

Syrian refugees make valuable contributions to Turkey: Presidential communications director
Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources
Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
WORLD Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Six states in Brazil’s Amazon region requested military help on Aug. 24 to combat record fires that are tearing through the rainforest, provoking an international outcry because of the Amazon’s central role in combating global warming.
ECONOMY Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz has invested more than 1 billion euros (around $1.1billion) since 2008, Tolga Gürkan, the chairman of the executive board of Allianz Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe on Aug. 24 evening defeated Başakşehir 2-1 in an away game during stoppage time.