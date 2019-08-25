Endangered jerboa spotted in Central Anatolia

SİVAS

A lesser Egyptian jerboa, classified as “endangered” by the International Union for Conversation of Nature (IUCN), has been spotted in the Altınyayla district of Central Anatolian province of Sivas.

The jerboa caught the eyes of some citizens driving by at night time. One driver managed to capture a photo of the endangered species.

The lesser Egyptian jerboa is a small rodent. Its hind legs looks like a kangaroo’s and its body is very similar to a mouse’s. It has large eyes and ears and generally comes into sight after the sun goes down.