Elon Musk unveils new Starship prototype

  • September 30 2019 09:25:47

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency
Space X founder Elon Musk on Sept. 29  unveiled a prototype of his Starship rocket which he said could transport people to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

"The critical breakthrough that’s needed for us to become a space-faring civilization is to make space travel like air travel," he told space enthusiasts and reporters gathered at SpaceX's development site in Texas.

He went on to say that the idea of a space-faring civilization, being out there among the stars is one of the best things.

Musk claimed the rocket’s first orbital flight could come in the next six months, followed by missions to space with humans aboard the next year.

