El Clasico goalless for the first time in 17 years

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The famous 'El Clasico' showdown between Spanish football's bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid ended 0-0 late on Dec. 18.

The match was scheduled for Oct. 26 but had to be postponed after a wave of Catalan independence demonstrations in Barcelona.

Around 3,000 police officers and private security agents were previously said to be deployed for the game on Barcelona's home ground.

Barcelona said on their Twitter account that 93,426 spectators watched 'El Clasico' at Camp Nou Stadium.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos went down in history as the 33-year-old defender became the player with the most 'El Clasico' appearances at 43.

Ramos is a true Real Madrid veteran, playing for "Los Blancos" (The Whites) since 2005.

Separately, Barcelona's Argentine superstar Lionel Messi had 42 'El Clasico' appearances to equal the record of the club's legendary midfielder, Xavi Hernandez.

Following the goalless tie, both Barcelona and Real Madrid had 36 points, but Barça are currently leading the Spanish top-tier division La Liga.



