Eight ISIL suspects nabbed in western Turkey

  • December 31 2019 11:19:41

Eight ISIL suspects nabbed in western Turkey

IZMIR-Anadolu Agency
Eight ISIL suspects nabbed in western Turkey

Eight ISIL suspects were apprehended in an anti-terror operation in the western Turkish province of Izmir, security sources said on Dec. 31

The suspects were nabbed in Torbalı and Tire districts of the province after an arrest warrant was issued by İzmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The sources said the seven suspects are Syrian nationals while the other one is carrying both Lebanese and German passports.

Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times. They include 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and a total of four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad to prevent terrorist attacks.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

    Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

  2. Two cities to be built on Kanal Istanbul’s banks, Erdoğan says

    Two cities to be built on Kanal Istanbul’s banks, Erdoğan says

  3. Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

    Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey to welcome 2020 amid tight security

    Turkey to welcome 2020 amid tight security

  5. Kanal İstanbul will not replace passage from straits

    Kanal İstanbul will not replace passage from straits
Recommended
Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project
More than 200 kg of marijuana seized in eastern Turkey

More than 200 kg of marijuana seized in eastern Turkey
Cyprus’ communities should choose to win together, instead of losing together: Turkish Cypriot leader

Cyprus’ communities should choose to win together, instead of losing together: Turkish Cypriot leader
Princes’ Islands horses kept in inadequate quarantine conditions: Activists

Princes’ Islands horses kept in inadequate quarantine conditions: Activists
Turkish Parliament to vote Libya motion on Jan 2

Turkish Parliament to vote Libya motion on Jan 2
Tender will be held to convert iconic inn into five-star hotel

Tender will be held to convert iconic inn into five-star hotel
WORLD Sydney kicks off New Years Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Sydney kicks off New Year's Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Large crowds thronged Sydney to watch fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies blood-red.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Turkish Airlines and U.S. aircraft maker Boeing have agreed on compensation for losses from grounded and undelivered aircraft, Turkey's flag carrier announced in a statement on Dec. 31.
SPORTS Sivasspor taking firm steps to be Turkish champions

Sivasspor taking firm steps to be Turkish champions

Turkey's top-tier football division 'Süper Lig' underdogs Demir Grup Sivasspor are targeting their first-ever major title.