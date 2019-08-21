Eight construction sites sealed in Bodrum

Gülistan Alagöz – MUĞLA

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum has announced that authorities have sealed eight construction sites, including four hotel and 1,611 dwelling projects, in the Aegean province of Muğla’s Bodrum district on the grounds of their violating zoning regulations.

“A month period will be given to the firms. If they do not get rid of the violations, we will undertake the demolitions through the governor’s offices. We will not allow for works to be done with impunity amid all this natural beauty. Criminal action will be taken against not only the firms, but also those giving permission to these constructions,” Kurum told reporters on Aug. 20, while himself observing the constructions from a coast guard boat visiting the Bodrum bays.

“In Muğla, 100 ministry personnel undertook field visits and the necessary evaluations were made. In eight construction sites, zoning violations have been determined, leading to their sealing. Notifications will be made to the firms,” he said.

The minister noted that authorities had detected 20,000 illegal constructions across Turkey within the last year.

“And of this figure, 7,200 are on the coast and 3,260 are in Muğla. And 1,300 are located in the special environmental and protected areas. Necessary steps are being taking for all of these,” he said.

The eight sealed construction sites in Bodrum are located in Yalıkavak, Gündoğan, Gölköy, Yalıkavak, Gümbet, Yalıçiftlik and Göltürkbükü neighborhoods.

The project in Gündoğan, which consists of the construction of a hotel with a capacity of 90 rooms as well as 330 dwellings with planned coastal structures, is one of the most controversial projects, having received wide reaction among the locals.

“We have also analyzed this project. Violations both on its coastal structures and land-side have been determined…Also, there is the problem of visual pollution…Criminal actions have been taken regarding them,” Kurum said.

The project in Yalıkavak consists of the construction of 75 villa-type houses and has planned coastal structures.

The sealed project in Gölköy consists of the construction of 116 dwellings.

The project in Yalıkavak plans to establish 350 dwellings and a hotel with structures on the coast.

The project in Yalıkavak has 70 dwelling constructions planned, whereas the project in Gümbet has 131 dwellings planned.

The project in Yalıçiftlik has a plan of constructing 400 dwellings and a hotel, whereas the project in Göltürkbükü has a plan of constructing 50 dwellings along with a hotel.