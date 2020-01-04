Efes beat Russia's Khimki for second straight win

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Anadolu Efes defeated Russia's Khimki Moscow 101-82 in a Round 17 game on Jan. 3 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

American superstar Shane Larkin and German center Tibor Pleiss dominated, each finishing with 20 points in the game at Sinan Erdem Dome.

Power forward Chris Singleton dropped 13 points and ‎shooting guard Krunoslav Simon added 12 points.

Small forward Jeremy Evans was the high scorer for Khimki with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Chris Kramer added 13 points in the losing effort.

The win takes Anadolu Efes to 14-3 and Khimki Moscow falls to 9-8.

- Here are results so far in EuroLeague:

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade - Bayern Munich: 93-63

Zalgiris Kaunas - Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: 73-68

Olympiacos Piraeus - Fenerbahçe Beko: 87-96

Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-gasteiz - Barcelona: 76-74

CSKA Moscow - Panathinaikos: 102-106