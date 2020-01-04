Efes beat Russia's Khimki for second straight win

  • January 04 2020 11:59:36

Efes beat Russia's Khimki for second straight win

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Efes beat Russias Khimki for second straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Russia's Khimki Moscow 101-82 in a Round 17 game on Jan. 3 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.

American superstar Shane Larkin and German center Tibor Pleiss dominated, each finishing with 20 points in the game at Sinan Erdem Dome.

Power forward Chris Singleton dropped 13 points and ‎shooting guard Krunoslav Simon added 12 points.

Small forward Jeremy Evans was the high scorer for Khimki with 15 points and nine rebounds.

Chris Kramer added 13 points in the losing effort.

The win takes Anadolu Efes to 14-3 and Khimki Moscow falls to 9-8.

- Here are results so far in EuroLeague:

Crvena Zvezda Mts Belgrade - Bayern Munich: 93-63

Zalgiris Kaunas - Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv: 73-68

Olympiacos Piraeus - Fenerbahçe Beko: 87-96

Kirolbet Baskonia Vitoria-gasteiz - Barcelona: 76-74

CSKA Moscow - Panathinaikos: 102-106

Turkey, basketball,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

    Turkey urges US, Iran to avoid escalating tension in region after killing of Iranian commander

  2. Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

    Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

  3. Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

    Turkish Cyprus describes EastMed agreement as 'provocative attempt to exclude Turkish Cypriots'

  4. CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

    CHP urges gov’t to keep Turkey away from ‘growing fire’ in Middle East amid US-Iran tension

  5. New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast

    New year revelers enamored by ‘white desert’ Çıldır in Turkey’s northeast
Recommended
Süper Lig: 2.1M fans attend stadiums at season half

Süper Lig: 2.1M fans attend stadiums at season half

Liverpool win against Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield

Liverpool win against Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield
Fenerbahçe ends four-match losing streak after beating Olympiacos

Fenerbahçe ends four-match losing streak after beating Olympiacos
Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77

Former NBA commissioner David Stern dies at 77
Arsenal dominate Manchester United in first win for Arteta

Arsenal dominate Manchester United in first win for Arteta
Harden returns to lead Rockets over Nuggets: 130-104

Harden returns to lead Rockets over Nuggets: 130-104
WORLD China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China removes Hong Kong liaison office head Wang Zhimin

China has removed the head of its Hong Kong liaison office Wang Zhimin, according to a Jan. 4 post on the official website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security.
ECONOMY Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Total inflow to Turkish gas system down 6.33 pct in 2019

Natural gas inflow to Turkey's gas network saw a year-on-year decrease of around 6.33 percent to 46.83 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2019, according to data from the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) on Jan. 4.
SPORTS Efes beat Russias Khimki for second straight win

Efes beat Russia's Khimki for second straight win

Anadolu Efes defeated Russia's Khimki Moscow 101-82 in a Round 17 game on Jan. 3 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.