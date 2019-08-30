Economic recovery overdue in Q3: Central Bank

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Economic activity recovery is overdue in the third quarter of 2019, Turkey's Central Bank governor said on Aug. 29.

During a presentation for the Banks Association of Turkey, Murat Uysal said banks will keep a prudent stance on monetary policy to achieve a decrease in inflation rates.

He stressed domestic demand and the tightening of fiscal policy lowered inflation rates.

The Central Bank will continue to make all-out efforts for financial stability, he said.