Economic confidence rises to 89.8 in October

  • October 30 2019 11:17:20

Economic confidence rises to 89.8 in October

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Economic confidence rises to 89.8 in October

Turkey's economic confidence index rose to 89.8 in October, official data revealed on Oct. 30.

The figure surged 4.5% from 86 in September, according to data provided by Turkish Statistical Authority (TÜİK).

"This increase in economic confidence index stemmed from the increases in consumer, manufacturing industry, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices," TÜİK said.

In October, the consumer index stood at 57, the real sector index at 104.2, services index at 90.7, retail trade at 102.3 and construction confidence index at 65.1.

The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations, and tendencies about the general economic situation.

A total of 20 sub-indices are used in the calculation, with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.

In 2018, the index saw its highest value in January at 105.2 points, and the lowest figure was recorded at 75.2 points in November.

 

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

    Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  2. Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

    Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

  3. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  4. Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

    Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  5. US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915

    US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915
Recommended
Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge
Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman

Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman  
Experts to discuss electric cars future in Istanbul

Experts to discuss electric cars' future in Istanbul
Turkish natural stone sector focuses on South America

Turkish natural stone sector focuses on South America
Cyberattack targets Türk Telekom, Garanti bank

Cyberattack targets Türk Telekom, Garanti bank
WORLD Turkey to open consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey to open consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

Turkey will open a consulate in Japan's Nagoya city, the fourth largest city of the Asian country, under a presidential decree.
ECONOMY Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

One of Turkey's premier technology events, the Smart Future World Expo 2019, started in Istanbul on Oct. 30.
SPORTS Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeats Serbia's Crvena Zvezda