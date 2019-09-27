Economic confidence at 86 in September

  • September 27 2019 10:54:00

Economic confidence at 86 in September

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Economic confidence at 86 in September

Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 86 in September on a monthly basis, an official data revealed on Sept. 27.

The figure post 1.3% decrease from 87.1 in August, the Turkish Statistical Authority (TÜİK) said.         

The institute cited loses in consumer and real sector confidence indices for the decrease in economic confidence.         

"Consumer and real sector confidence indices decreased to 55.8 and 99.7 respectively in September," TÜİK noted.         

It added that services, retail trade and construction confidence indices rose to 89.3, 97.6 and 60.1 respectively in the month.         

TÜİK said the economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations, and tendencies about the general economic situation.         

A total of 20 sub-indices are used in the calculation, with data collected in the first two weeks of each month.                      

A value above 100 shows an optimistic outlook for the general economic situation, while a value below 100, a pessimistic outlook.         

In 2018, the index saw its highest value in January at 105.2 points, as the lowest figure was recorded at 75.2 points in November.     

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

    5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

  2. Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

    Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

  3. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

  4. Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

    Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

  5. Erdoğan says efforts with US for Syria safe zone on schedule

    Erdoğan says efforts with US for Syria safe zone on schedule
Recommended
Central Bank reserves reach $101.6B in Aug

Central Bank reserves reach $101.6B in Aug

Banks lower car loan costs

Banks lower car loan costs
Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya
Turkey primed for global economic challenges: Albayrak

Turkey primed for global economic challenges: Albayrak
Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1

Media, ad investments reach nearly $1B in H1
Central Bank backs communication with real sector

Central Bank backs communication with real sector

WORLD EUs Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal

EU's Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said he and the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier were doing all they could to get a Brexit deal, and if they failed it would be Britain's responsibility.
ECONOMY Economic confidence at 86 in September

Economic confidence at 86 in September

Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 86 in September on a monthly basis, an official data revealed on Sept. 27.
SPORTS Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes will be underdog for the rest of the Formula One season despite leading the drivers' and constructors' standings by a comfortable margin, according to five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.