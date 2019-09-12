Dutch trade official stresses stronger ties with Turkey

  • September 12 2019 12:14:00

Dutch trade official stresses stronger ties with Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Dutch trade official stresses stronger ties with Turkey

The Netherlands -- the largest single investor in Turkey -- is looking to marshal its trade ties with Turkey to make them even stronger, according to the country’s top trade official.

“The Netherlands and Turkey are both important trading partners to each other. And we are looking to continue to harness and to strengthen that,” Dutch Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Minister Sigrid Kaag told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

After a meeting of the countries’ Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) in the capital Ankara on Sept. 11, she added: "We had an excellent, productive day well attended by the Dutch business side as well as Turkish companies."

She said the meeting was "precisely" meant to explore opportunities, discuss challenges, sign business deals, and pursue stronger bilateral ties.

Asked about boosting her country’s trade volume with Turkey, Kaag said Dutch officials are looking to expand markets for companies from the viewpoint of sustainability.

"But we do not have a particular price tag [goal] on country A or B," she explained.

"We promote businesses and their job ultimately is to invest and to move forward with our support."

The trade volume between Turkey and the Netherlands last year stood at $8 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute or TurkStat.

On Wednesday during the JETCO meeting, Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said the country aims to increase its trade volume with the Netherlands to $10 billion in the first stage.

According to Turkey's Industry and Technology Ministry, the Netherlands is the largest investor in Turkey, with foreign direct investment over the 2002-2019 period totaling $24.6 billion.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

    Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

  2. Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria

    Turkish president, German chancellor discuss migration, Syria

  3. Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

    Turkish president tells mayors to leave politics aside

  4. Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

    Turkey’s historical richness under one roof

  5. Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

    Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps
Recommended
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps
$1.1B current account surplus expected in July

$1.1B current account surplus expected in July
Turkish Airlines carries some 50M passengers in 8 months

Turkish Airlines carries some 50M passengers in 8 months
Turkish machinery sector focuses on US, Russian markets

Turkish machinery sector focuses on US, Russian markets
Turkeys defense industry profile on the rise: Defense industries head

Turkey's defense industry profile on the rise: Defense industries head
Turkey seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with UK: Official

Turkey seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with UK: Official
WORLD Int’l cyber-crime gang dismantled with Turkey’s help

Int’l cyber-crime gang dismantled with Turkey’s help

An international phishing gang has been dismantled, and its 281 members have been arrested worldwide in 10 countries with the help of Turkish authorities and others
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

The Turkish Central Bank on Sept. 12 lowered its one-week repo rate 325 basis points.
SPORTS Rally Turkey: Slow and steady wins the race

Rally Turkey: Slow and steady wins the race

The best strategy for racers seeking the top place in Rally Turkey 2019 is "the steadier, the better", said the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) ahead of Sept. 13's real road-action.