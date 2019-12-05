Duct-taped banana on sale for $150,000

  • December 05 2019 11:40:06

Duct-taped banana on sale for $150,000

ISTANBUL
Duct-taped banana on sale for $150,000

A banana, duct-taped to a wall went on a sale at Art Basel Miami Beach on Dec. 4. 

According to art market website Artnet, two of the three editions have already sold, with the last now going for $150,000.

The work, by Maurizio Cattelan, was presented by Perrotin, a contemporary art gallery founded in Paris that has had a long association with the Italian artist.

It is Cattelan's first contribution to an art fair in 15 years, the gallery said.

The work “offers insight [into] how we assign worth and what kind of objects we value”, according to a statement from Perrotin gallery.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  2. Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

    Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

  3. Turkey and the future of Europe

    Turkey and the future of Europe

  4. Erdoğan condemns associating Islam with terrorism

    Erdoğan condemns associating Islam with terrorism

  5. Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

    Istanbul gears up for snowy weather
Recommended
Museums offer memory of Turkey’s Black Sea region

Museums offer memory of Turkey’s Black Sea region
Paris ballets foreign legion reaches for the stars

Paris ballet's foreign legion reaches for the stars  
Rare Gauguin fetches 9.5 mn euros at Paris auction

Rare Gauguin fetches 9.5 mn euros at Paris auction    
Actors Watson, Foy star in Pirelli calendar

Actors Watson, Foy star in Pirelli calendar
Drake declared Spotifys most-streamed artist of decade

Drake declared Spotify's most-streamed artist of decade    

Ankara to host Thai Food Festival next week

Ankara to host 'Thai Food Festival' next week
WORLD 4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

Rescuers recovered four bodies from the debris of a house destroyed by a gas explosion in southern Poland and were searching in sub-freezing temperatures for four people still missing, officials said on Dec. 5.
ECONOMY Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Now is the right time to invest in Turkey, as the country offers unmissable opportunities, according to the head of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Turkey.

SPORTS Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Beating Everton 5-2 in Merseyside derby, Reds' Manager Klopp becomes second fastest to reach 100 wins in Premier League