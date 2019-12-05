Duct-taped banana on sale for $150,000

ISTANBUL

A banana, duct-taped to a wall went on a sale at Art Basel Miami Beach on Dec. 4.

According to art market website Artnet, two of the three editions have already sold, with the last now going for $150,000.

The work, by Maurizio Cattelan, was presented by Perrotin, a contemporary art gallery founded in Paris that has had a long association with the Italian artist.

It is Cattelan's first contribution to an art fair in 15 years, the gallery said.

The work “offers insight [into] how we assign worth and what kind of objects we value”, according to a statement from Perrotin gallery.