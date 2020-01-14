Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

  • January 14 2020 09:41:00

Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
Dr Öz urges Americans to cancel breakfast

Americans should "cancel" breakfast because it is not needed and should instead have brunch all week long, Dr. Mehmet Öz insists as the U.S. struggles with an epidemic of obesity.

Öz called breakfast an "advertising ploy" during an interview with celebrity news website TMZ, further adding "a lot of the dogma that we were fed for decades came out of advertising."

"It wasn't really based on the truth around our health," he said. "The smartest thing for us to do is cancel breakfast, have your first meal when you're actually hungry."

Öz's advice comes amid a growing trend in dieting around intermittent fasting in which practitioners abstain from eating for a period of time each day, usually between 14 to 16 hours. Other methods include abstaining from food altogether or keeping intake to just a few hundred calories, for two days per week.

If people are feeling hungry when they wake up in the morning that is likely due to food withdrawal, Öz said.

"Because you had some simple carbohydrate like a potato chip or french fries at 10 at night, that means your body's insulin is all whacked up,” he said.

“By the next morning that withdrawal is happening, you're starving like a drug addict. You got to get your meds, which are carbohydrates."

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

    Turkey says ready to act against Haftar if Libya attacks continue

  2. Iraqi Shia groups unite for expulsion of US forces

    Iraqi Shia groups unite for expulsion of US forces

  3. Canal Istanbul can generate $1 bln from passing ships annually: Minister

    Canal Istanbul can generate $1 bln from passing ships annually: Minister

  4. Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

    Hippies revisit iconic Istanbul pudding shop

  5. Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

    Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast
Recommended
Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series
UNESCO-listed master sewing wrestling pants for over 60 years

UNESCO-listed master sewing wrestling pants for over 60 years
Runner for charity makes mark on way to Nepal

Runner for charity makes mark on way to Nepal
Perfecting delicate art of tiles for four decades

Perfecting delicate art of tiles for four decades
Academy Awards 2020: Joker leads Oscar nominations with 11

Academy Awards 2020: Joker leads Oscar nominations with 11
Queen entirely supportive of Harry, Meghan

Queen entirely supportive of Harry, Meghan
WORLD EU launches Iran nuclear deal dispute action

EU launches Iran nuclear deal dispute action

Britain, France and Germany have launched action under the Iran nuclear agreement paving the way for possible sanctions in response to Tehran's attempts to roll back parts of the deal, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Jan. 14.
ECONOMY Trade gap in machinery sector falls by half

Trade gap in machinery sector falls by half

With machinery exports hitting $17.9 billion in 2019, Turkey's foreign trade deficit in the sector was cut in half from $10 billion to $5 billion, the Machinery Exporters' Association (MAIB) said on Jan. 13.
SPORTS Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder

Lakers streak hits nine with Cavs win, Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder

LeBron James scored 23 of his 31 points in the second half as the Los Angeles Lakers broke open a close game to register a ninth straight NBA victory, 128-99 over the Cleveland Cavaliers.