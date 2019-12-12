Dog named ‘Miracle’ after surviving building collapse in Central Anatolia

  • December 12 2019 13:14:00

Dog named ‘Miracle’ after surviving building collapse in Central Anatolia

KONYA – Demirören News Agency
A dog that survived a building collapse in the Central Anatolian province of Konya has been named “miracle.”

The dog was the only survivor of the collapse of a two-storied adobe house in Konya on Dec. 9, where a woman, identified as Sultan Dakım, and her two grandchildren, aged 5 and 17, lost their lives.

During the rescue attempts, the puppy was pulled from the wreckage. The one-and-a-half-month-old puppy was immediately taken to an animal shelter of the Konya Metropolitan Municipality and was put under protection.

The animal shelter’s vet said the puppy was in good condition and named “Miracle” because he “miraculously” survived the collapse.

“We will vaccinate him again when its time,” said Seyit Mehmet Dağ, the veterinarian. He added that the shelter started works for him to get adopted as soon as possible.

“We will get him adopted, so he can live as a miracle,” he said.

