Diplomat attack had no political motive: Belarusian FM

  • July 26 2019 10:37:31

MINSK-Anadolu Agency
The Belarusian foreign minister said on July 25 that the attack which wounded the country's diplomat in Ankara was not politically motivated.

"The issue does not have a political background. The incident occurred after a fight," Vladimir Makey said, referring to Wednesday's attack.

He said the diplomat's surgery at the hospital was successful and thanked Turkish officials for their prompt help.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had also said on July 25 that the attack was not politically motivated.

Alexander Poganshev, the head of administrative affairs at the Belarusian Embassy, was shot by a neighbor as a result of a personal dispute, Çavuşoğlu added.

The neighbor, who was a retired military officer, committed suicide at the scene after the shooting.

