Digitalization to raise Turkish exports by 30%: Expert

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish firms can raise their exports by 30% through taking proper steps for digitalization, according to a digital communications expert.

"Digitalization is a must in an era when technology is coming in everywhere," Nabat Garakhanova told Anadolu Agency.

Some 90% of all Turkish companies are micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which face some problems with digitalization, stressed Garakhanova, also the head of MEZO Digital, a consultancy firm.

She underlined that European countries such as Germany, the U.K., Spain, and Italy -- which make extensive use of digital technology -- are some of the main destinations of Turkish exporters.

Turkish firms should adapt to this situation to boost their exports to these countries, she added.

"Firms should have websites, do search engine optimization, be on social media, and register on e-commerce platforms," she urged.

She added that even companies on a tight budget can take such steps thanks to new digital advertising methods and free platforms.

"Firms should also have multilingual websites and accounts and optimize them with their target countries," Garakhanova stressed.

She said Turkish firms are prominent in several sectors such as furniture, textiles, heavy industry, and supplies, and that they can contribute more to the country's economy if they are digitalized.

Turkish ministries and chambers of commerce support companies, but NGOs should focus on this issue to encourage local companies, she said.