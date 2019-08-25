Digitalization to raise Turkish exports by 30%: Expert

  • August 25 2019 14:52:00

Digitalization to raise Turkish exports by 30%: Expert

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Digitalization to raise Turkish exports by 30%: Expert

Turkish firms can raise their exports by 30% through taking proper steps for digitalization, according to a digital communications expert.

"Digitalization is a must in an era when technology is coming in everywhere," Nabat Garakhanova told Anadolu Agency.

Some 90% of all Turkish companies are micro, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which face some problems with digitalization, stressed Garakhanova, also the head of MEZO Digital, a consultancy firm.

She underlined that European countries such as Germany, the U.K., Spain, and Italy -- which make extensive use of digital technology -- are some of the main destinations of Turkish exporters.

Turkish firms should adapt to this situation to boost their exports to these countries, she added.

"Firms should have websites, do search engine optimization, be on social media, and register on e-commerce platforms," she urged.

She added that even companies on a tight budget can take such steps thanks to new digital advertising methods and free platforms.

"Firms should also have multilingual websites and accounts and optimize them with their target countries," Garakhanova stressed.

She said Turkish firms are prominent in several sectors such as furniture, textiles, heavy industry, and supplies, and that they can contribute more to the country's economy if they are digitalized.

Turkish ministries and chambers of commerce support companies, but NGOs should focus on this issue to encourage local companies, she said.

Turkey, Exports, digitalization

MOST POPULAR

  1. Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

    Iranian tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

  2. 'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

    'Mum, don’t die': Murder of Turkish woman sparks outrage

  3. Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

    Erdoğan warns against misuse of municipal resources

  4. Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

    Turkey-US conduct first reconnaissance flight in Syria

  5. Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister

    Turkish Cypriots in dialogue with international energy companies for hydrocarbon resources: Minister
Recommended
Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey
Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists

Antalya welcomes record 10 million foreign tourists
IMF meets Argentina’s top financial officials

IMF meets Argentina’s top financial officials
Trump offers Britain a ‘very big’ trade deal

Trump offers Britain a ‘very big’ trade deal
Turkey remains world second biggest contractor

Turkey remains world second biggest contractor
Turkeys external assets in June total $239.4B

Turkey's external assets in June total $239.4B

WORLD Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Brazilian states ask for military help as Amazon fires rage

Six states in Brazil’s Amazon region requested military help on Aug. 24 to combat record fires that are tearing through the rainforest, provoking an international outcry because of the Amazon’s central role in combating global warming.
ECONOMY Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz invests over $1 billion in Turkey

Insurer Allianz has invested more than 1 billion euros (around $1.1billion) since 2008, Tolga Gürkan, the chairman of the executive board of Allianz Türkiye, told Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Fenerbahçe defeat Başakşehir 2-1

Istanbul football powerhouse Fenerbahçe on Aug. 24 evening defeated Başakşehir 2-1 in an away game during stoppage time.