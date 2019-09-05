Digital games expo begins in Istanbul

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

GameX 2019, an international digital exhibition, started in Istanbul on Sept. 5.

The fair, where the newest digital games are exhibited, is expected to be attended by tens of thousands of gamers until Sunday.

GameX 2019 presents video games, simulators, virtual reality programs and gamer equipment, and hosts cosplay events and workshops.

Within the scope of the expo, attendants are able to receive drone education by Turkey's Tech Drone League and joint drone races.

Tansu Kendirli, head of a video game developers association Oyunder, said during the opening ceremony that the gaming sector reached an annual 10% growth rate during the last decade.

Turkey's game sector which makes $1 billion exports annually attracts interests of investors, he underlined.

He also said major brands should determine their routes for the entertainment sector without delay.

Erol Özmandıraci, Turkey's prominent sports club Galatasaray's member of the board for e-sport, said e-sport teams have difficulties finding sponsors and they try to develop new models.

Turkey's E-sport Clubs Association will be more active in the global area especially in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The four-day expo, which is organized in Tüyap Fair and Exhibition Center, will also host panels by game developers, e-sport teams, game companies and business people.