Developer Emlak Konut targets $190 mln profit

  • January 21 2020 16:40:54

Developer Emlak Konut targets $190 mln profit

ISTANBUL
Developer Emlak Konut targets $190 mln profit

Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company targets 1.13 billion Turkish Liras(around $190 million) of net income this year.

The developer hopes to collect a total of 5.12 billion liras in revenues, excluding value added tax, from unit sales in 2020, Emlak Konut said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on Jan. 21.

In a separate filing with the stock exchange, Emlak Konut also unveiled that the developer collected a total of 3.02 billion liras in revenues from the sale of a total 2,056 units in 2019.

The company sold 505 of those units to foreign nationals, collecting around 754 million liras.

In 2018, the developer’s revenues and the number of units sold stood at 6.08 billion liras and 5,818, respectively, versus 6.6 billion liras of revenues and some 6,200 units sold in 2017.

The latest official data from the Turkish Statistics Institute (TÜİK) have shown that a total of 1.35 million housing units were sold in Turkey last year, marking a 1.9 percent decline from 2018.

Mortgage-financed housing sales amounted to 332,508 units, accounting for a 24.7 percent share of all sales.

Last year, foreign nationals purchased some 45,500 houses, up 14.7 percent compared with 2018.

In December alone, housing sales soared nearly 48 percent on an annual basis to reach some 202,000 units.

“We can sell around 1.2-1.3 million housing units in 2020 again, we target to sell 60,000 units to foreigners in 2020,” Ahmet Erkurtoğlu, the deputy head of the Contractors’ Association of Istanbul’s Anatolian Side, told Anadolu Agency.

contractor,

MOST POPULAR

  1. UN warns of 'growing skepticism' over Cyprus deal

    UN warns of 'growing skepticism' over Cyprus deal

  2. Russia and Cyprus

    Russia and Cyprus

  3. 2009 airliner crash probe only told half story: Report

    2009 airliner crash probe only told half story: Report

  4. Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

    Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

  5. Libya's Haftar launches attack, tests peace summit

    Libya's Haftar launches attack, tests peace summit
Recommended
Turkish exporters eye over $190 bln in revenue

Turkish exporters eye over $190 bln in revenue
Italian firms enjoy investing in Turkey: Survey

Italian firms enjoy investing in Turkey: Survey
Central government gross debt stock hits $223 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $223 bln
IMF revises down global growth forecast for 2019-2021

IMF revises down global growth forecast for 2019-2021
Turkish economy to post growth in 2019: Albayrak

Turkish economy to post growth in 2019: Albayrak

Central Bank to pay advance dividends

Central Bank to pay advance dividends
WORLD Trump rejects climate prophets of doom as Thunberg warns Davos

Trump rejects climate 'prophets of doom' as Thunberg warns Davos

U.S. President Donald Trump on Jan. 21 assailed environmental "prophets of doom", delivering an uncompromising message in Davos after Swedish teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg slammed government inaction on the climate crisis.    
ECONOMY Developer Emlak Konut targets $190 mln profit

Developer Emlak Konut targets $190 mln profit

Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company targets 1.13 billion Turkish Liras(around $190 million) of net income this year.
SPORTS After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

Turkish Cyprus is hosting a FIFA and UEFA member country’s football team for camping for the first time in decades.