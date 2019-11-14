Design Week Turkey starts in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Design Week Turkey, an event introducing Turkish designers and contributing to design culture in the country, started in Istanbul.

With its 34 panels and 53 exhibitions, the event is hosting industrialists, academics, students, and 120 speakers from all around the world.

Speakers discuss several topics including design in game, jewelry, automotive, city planning, and sustainable branding.

Design covers all fields in life, İsmail Gülle, the head of the event's organizer institution Turkish Exporters' Assembly, said during the opening speech.

While Turkish exporters represent Turkey globally, designers are the most important part of the export field, he noted.

"We should plan the future of design by integrating industry 4.0 and digital transformation into the field," he expressed.

This year, the fourth edition of the event, which runs through Nov. 17, is expected to host 60,000 people.

The event is organized under the coordination of the Turkish Trade Ministry.

