Death toll of continued Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 22

  • November 13 2019 11:07:00

Death toll of continued Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 22

JERUSALEM/GAZA-Reuters
Death toll of continued Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 22

At least 22 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army in two days of escalation in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Nov. 13.

The ministry added that 69 others were injured by Israeli raids on the blockaded strip.

On Nov. 13 morning, the Al-Quds Brigade, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad group, said that one of its field commanders had been killed in an Israeli raid.

Earlier, the Israeli army said its air force attacked an Islamic Jihad squad trying to fire rockets at Israel from the northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Israeli army said that over 250 rockets had been fired from Gaza towards Israel since Nov. 12 morning.

In the meantime, red sirens were heard in the southern Israeli cities of Ashkelon and Sderot.

The situation escalated in Gaza early on Nov. 12 after an Israeli airstrike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, the commander of resistance group Islamic Jihad, as well as his wife Asmaa Abu al-Atta.

Israeli warplanes also launched an airstrike targeting Islamic Jihad member Akram al-Ajouri in Syria's capital Damascus.

Two people, including al-Ajouri's son, were killed and 10 injured, but the Islamic Jihad leader emerged unhurt.

Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza
Israel kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

 

Palestine,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 5 must-visit Turkish villages

    5 must-visit Turkish villages

  2. Le Mesurier thought of suicide before his death: Wife

    Le Mesurier thought of suicide before his death: Wife

  3. Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

    Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

  4. Russia accuses US of creating 'quasi-state' in Syria

    Russia accuses US of creating 'quasi-state' in Syria

  5. Turkey's economic challenges could be solved domestically: IMF

    Turkey's economic challenges could be solved domestically: IMF
Recommended
Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venice devastated by second highest tide in history
France to take back 11 suspected ISIL members from Turkey: Minister

France to take back 11 suspected ISIL members from Turkey: Minister
Trump says Baghdadi successor in US crosshairs

Trump says Baghdadi successor in US crosshairs

Car bombing kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan

Car bombing kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan
Russia accuses US of creating quasi-state in Syria

Russia accuses US of creating 'quasi-state' in Syria

Uncertainty in Bolivia as senator claims interim presidency

Uncertainty in Bolivia as senator claims interim presidency
WORLD Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venice devastated by second highest tide in history

Venice’s mayor called the city a disaster zone after the second-highest tide ever recorded swept through it overnight
ECONOMY Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

Second only to the US in TV series exports, Turkey has appealed to audience from 146 countries across the world with more than 150 TV series
SPORTS Lakers beat Suns to cement Western Conference lead

Lakers beat Suns to cement Western Conference lead

Los Angeles Lakers beat Phoenix Suns 123-115 to remain on top in the Western Conference standings.