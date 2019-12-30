Death toll from typhoon climbs to 47 in Philippines

  • December 30 2019 11:01:54

Death toll from typhoon climbs to 47 in Philippines

ISLAMABAD-Anadolu Agency
Death toll from typhoon climbs to 47 in Philippines

Death toll from a powerful typhoon that struck parts of the Philippines last week on Christmas has risen to 47, according to official media on Dec. 30.

The number of injured has also climbed to 143 while nine others are reportedly missing in the wake of the storm's landfall, the state-run Philippines News Agency reported.

The deaths were reported from four regions in the central Philippines and southern Mindanao Island's northeastern tip.

Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, hit the Eastern Samar province on Dec. 24, caused huge destruction across the central Philippines and parts of Mindanao.

According to the agency, Typhoon Phanfone affected nearly 482,350 families and damaged some 378,312 houses, of which 103,118 are totally destroyed and 275,194 of them partially damaged in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas areas.

The typhoon also caused huge damage to the infrastructure and agriculture in the affected regions.

The agency said the authorities housed 111,345 people in 602 temporary shelter centers.

Mindanao island,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey rushes to send troops to Libya amid Idlib tension

    Turkey rushes to send troops to Libya amid Idlib tension

  2. Kanal Istanbul will put Turkey forward on global trade, minister says

    Kanal Istanbul will put Turkey forward on global trade, minister says

  3. Wealth Fund head welcomes Turkey’s indigenous car

    Wealth Fund head welcomes Turkey’s indigenous car

  4. Heavy snow taking toll on Turkey

    Heavy snow taking toll on Turkey

  5. Greece proposes Court of Justice if maritime dialogue with Turkey fails

    Greece proposes Court of Justice if maritime dialogue with Turkey fails
Recommended
China convicts 3 researchers involved in gene-edited babies

China convicts 3 researchers involved in gene-edited babies
N Korea urges positive and offensive security ahead of nuclear talk deadline

N Korea urges 'positive and offensive' security ahead of nuclear talk deadline
Israel to withhold $43 million of Palestinian tax funds

Israel to withhold $43 million of Palestinian tax funds
US strikes in Somalia kill four militants

US strikes in Somalia kill four militants

EU urges Syrian regime to halt escalation of violence

EU urges Syrian regime to halt 'escalation of violence'
US hits pro-Iran group with deadly strikes in Iraq, Syria

US hits pro-Iran group with deadly strikes in Iraq, Syria

WORLD China convicts 3 researchers involved in gene-edited babies

China convicts 3 researchers involved in gene-edited babies

Three researchers involved in the births of genetically edited babies have been convicted and sentenced for practicing medicine illegally, Chinese state media said on Dec. 30.

ECONOMY Turkey sees 14.31 pct surge in number of foreign visitors

Turkey sees 14.31 pct surge in number of foreign visitors

The number of international visitors to Turkey surged 14.31 percent year-on-year to 42.9 million this January-November period, said the country's Culture and Tourism Ministry on Dec. 30.
SPORTS Galatasaray ease past Antalyaspor for 5-0 win

Galatasaray ease past Antalyaspor for 5-0 win

Turkish football giants Galatasaray defeated Antalyaspor 5-0 on Dec. 28 with an easy win