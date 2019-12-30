Death toll from typhoon climbs to 47 in Philippines

ISLAMABAD-Anadolu Agency

Death toll from a powerful typhoon that struck parts of the Philippines last week on Christmas has risen to 47, according to official media on Dec. 30.

The number of injured has also climbed to 143 while nine others are reportedly missing in the wake of the storm's landfall, the state-run Philippines News Agency reported.

The deaths were reported from four regions in the central Philippines and southern Mindanao Island's northeastern tip.

Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Ursula, hit the Eastern Samar province on Dec. 24, caused huge destruction across the central Philippines and parts of Mindanao.

According to the agency, Typhoon Phanfone affected nearly 482,350 families and damaged some 378,312 houses, of which 103,118 are totally destroyed and 275,194 of them partially damaged in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas and Eastern Visayas areas.

The typhoon also caused huge damage to the infrastructure and agriculture in the affected regions.

The agency said the authorities housed 111,345 people in 602 temporary shelter centers.