Death toll from deadly earthquake rises to 38

  • January 27 2020 09:26:00

Death toll from deadly earthquake rises to 38

ELAZIĞ
Death toll from deadly earthquake rises to 38

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in eastern Turkey has risen to 38, the country's disaster relief agency said on Jan. 26.

The 6.8-magnitude quake shook eastern Elazığ province late on Jan. 24. Tremors were also felt in neighboring countries including Syria and Georgia.

Out of 1,607 injured people, 1,515 have been discharged from the hospital, while 45 people who were trapped under the debris of houses and buildings were rescued, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

A total of 844 aftershocks were felt, it added.

AFAD said rescue work continues in the region with more than 3,800 personnel, hundreds of vehicles and 22 sniffer dogs.

Earlier on Jan. 25, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the region and attended the funeral of two victims.

"We have borne many earthquakes but the nation has risen above them patiently," said Erdoğan, asking citizens to exercise strength in their weakest hour.

Erdoğan also stressed that the state has been running to the needs of its citizens with all its institutions and facilities since the earthquake.

“Turkey is healing the wounds of this great disaster in unity, togetherness and solidarity,” he told reporters on Jan. 26 before departing for Algeria.

Reminding that the interior, health, environment, and urbanization ministers immediately went to the region to supervise the works, Erdoğan said, “All kinds of personnel, tools, equipment, and equipment needed were delivered to the earthquake area in a very short time. All necessary precautions regarding the food and the maintenance of our citizens were taken rapidly.”

Condolences continued to pour in to Turkey after at least 35 victims lost their lives and more than 1,500 others were injured in a powerful earthquake.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply saddened by the loss of life and destruction to property in the wake of an earthquake in Elazığ province and said the UN expresses solidarity with Turkey and offered support.

“[Russian President] Vladimir Putin sent heartfelt condolences to President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by an earthquake in the Elazığ province,” read a statement by Kremlin.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Twitter: "My thoughts are with those who lost their lives and their families. We are in solidarity and ready to support."

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel sent her condolences to the victims of the quake and offered her country's support in the relief and rescue efforts.

Turkey has a history of powerful earthquakes. More than 17,000 people were killed in August 1999 when a 7.6 magnitude quake struck the western city of Izmit, 90 km (55 miles) southeast of Istanbul. About 500,000 people were made homeless.   

In 2011, an earthquake struck the eastern city of Van and the town of Erciş, some 100 km (60 miles) to the north, killing at least 523 people.  

MOST POPULAR

  1. Japan produces next generation of train technology

    Japan produces next generation of train technology

  2. Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

  3. Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

    Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

  4. India showcases military strength at Republic Day

    India showcases military strength at Republic Day

  5. Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence

    Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence
Recommended
Heroes offer lifeline to Elazığ quake victims

Heroes offer lifeline to Elazığ quake victims
Gov’t urgently to meet housing needs of earthquake victims: Minister

Gov’t urgently to meet housing needs of earthquake victims: Minister
No political polemics at such times, main opposition leader says

No political polemics at such times, main opposition leader says
Nation overcoming earthquake in unity, solidarity, Erdoğan says

Nation overcoming earthquake in unity, solidarity, Erdoğan says
Over 31,000 civilians flee Syrias Idlib over last two days

Over 31,000 civilians flee Syria's Idlib over last two days
Presidential election in Turkish Cyprus to be held on April 26

Presidential election in Turkish Cyprus to be held on April 26
WORLD Democrats demand Bolton testify as impeachment trial resumes

Democrats demand Bolton testify as impeachment trial resumes

The stakes over witness testimony at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial are rising now that a draft of a book from former national security adviser John Bolton appears to undercut a key defense argument.
ECONOMY Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

Average interest rates on deposits in the Turkish banking industry have been falling since the second half of 2019 and hit 9.6 percent, which marked a three-year low.
SPORTS NBA great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

NBA great Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board, officials said.   