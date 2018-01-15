Davis powers Pelicans, ‘Wolves roll over Portland

  • January 15 2018 12:53:00

Davis powers Pelicans, ‘Wolves roll over Portland

LOS ANGELES – Agence France-Presse
Davis powers Pelicans, ‘Wolves roll over Portland

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 48 points as the New Orleans Pelicans rallied from a 19-point third quarter deficit to defeat the New York Knicks 123-118 in overtime on Jan. 14.

Davis also had 17 rebounds for the Pelicans, who were down 16 after one quarter and behind by nine with four minutes remaining in the contest.

“I just kind of felt like tonight was definitely my night,” Davis said.

Jrue Holiday added 31 points, and DeMarcus Cousins had 15 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals and five assists and for the Pelicans.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Butler scored 24 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves extended their win streak to five games with a 120-103 rout of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 11 rebounds for his NBA-leading 37th double-double of the season for the ‘Wolves who recorded all five of their wins at home. It is just the third time in club history they have won five contests on a homestand.

Also, Goran Dragic’s 25 points propelled Miami to a 97-79 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks that pushed the Heat within one game of the Cleveland Cavaliers for third place in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat, a tad sluggish to start, used a 14-0 second-half scoring run to notch their seventh straight victory, tying the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics for the longest active winning streak in the league.

Anthony Davis, NBA, basketball, New Orleans Pelicans, Knicks

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey condemns US’ YPG army plan in Syria

    Turkey condemns US’ YPG army plan in Syria

  2. Operation into Afrin can start any moment: Erdoğan  

    Operation into Afrin can start any moment: Erdoğan  

  3. Turkish military counters PYD attack in northern Syria with artillery fire, Afrin strongholds targetted

    Turkish military counters PYD attack in northern Syria with artillery fire, Afrin strongholds targetted

  4. Turkey makes new Syria offer to US amid operation warnings

    Turkey makes new Syria offer to US amid operation warnings

  5. ‘Terror propaganda’ probe opened into newly elected CHP Istanbul chair Canan Kaftancıoğlu

    ‘Terror propaganda’ probe opened into newly elected CHP Istanbul chair Canan Kaftancıoğlu
Recommended
Venus and Stephens crash out of Australian Open

Venus and Stephens crash out of Australian Open
Vikings dump Saints on last-play shocker, Jaguars advance

Vikings dump Saints on last-play shocker, Jaguars advance
Arda Turan signs 1.5-year contract with Turkish league leader Başakşehir

Arda Turan signs 1.5-year contract with Turkish league leader Başakşehir
Cenk Tosun makes Everton debut in loss

Cenk Tosun makes Everton debut in loss
Warriors hold off charging Raptors to win on road

Warriors hold off charging Raptors to win on road
Patriots roll past Titans, Eagles clip Falcons to advance

Patriots roll past Titans, Eagles clip Falcons to advance
WORLD Iran frees 440 people arrested during protests

Iran frees 440 people arrested during protests

Iran has freed 440 people arrested in Tehran during anti-government protests, a judiciary official said, amid continuing uncertainty over how many were detained around the country.
ECONOMY Turkish annual unemployment fell to 10.3 percent in October

Turkish annual unemployment fell to 10.3 percent in October

The unemployment rate in Turkey dropped to 10.3 percent in October, down 1.5 point from the same month previous year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Jan. 15.
SPORTS Venus and Stephens crash out of Australian Open

Venus and Stephens crash out of Australian Open

World number five Venus Williams and U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens were high-profile casualties on day one of the Australian Open on Jan. 15, but Roland Garros winner Jelena Ostapenko survived.