Cyprus’ communities should choose to win together, instead of losing together: Turkish Cypriot leader

  • December 31 2019 14:21:00

ISTANBUL
Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı said that serious developments could take place on the Cyprus Problem in 2020 if the sides displayed a consistent and constructive stance.

In a New Year’s message issued on Dec. 31, Akıncı said that the outcome of the recent trilateral meeting in Berlin revealed the need to adopt a rational, consistent and determined stance in order to reach a positive outcome.

 “We are preparing to greet the New Year with good wishes and hope,” said Akıncı, adding that the Turkish Cypriot people maintained their belief for a brighter future even though negative developments disappointed them from time to time.

He said that it was everyone’s duty to provide future generations on the island conditions for a better life.

“Both the communities in Cyprus and the countries of the region should choose to win together instead of losing together, Akıncı said.

“It is with this awareness that we shall continue to seek a solution, peace and prosperity,” he noted, adding that positive developments had taken place on the Cyprus Problem over the last few months of 2019.

Akıncı said that it was important that the trilateral meeting in Berlin had removed any remaining ambiguity concerning the negotiations process.

He noted that the UN Secretary-General’s statement issued after the meeting had defined a clearer and healthier process for the future which took into account the sensitivities and principles highlighted by the Turkish Cypriot side.

“The acceptance of our demand for a process different from previous processes which will not be open-ended, which will be well structured and results-oriented and which will aim to achieve a strategic agreement has been the result of our consistent and determined stance,” Akıncı said.

“With our culture and social character, we will continue to exist on this island and live upright and honorable,” Akıncı noted.

“We will continue to defend peace, tolerance, modernity and enlightenment against bigotry, darkness, violence,” he added.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power.

In 1983, Turkish Cyprus was founded.

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the U.K., ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

In the first round of the presidential election in Turkish Cyprus in April 2020, Akıncı might challenge PM Ersin Tatar, FM Kudret Özersay and ex-PM Tufan Erhürman.

