Cyber Shield 2019 to simulate malware, phishing attacks

  • December 01 2019 11:51:24

ANKARA
An international cybersecurity exercise will take place in the Turkish capital Ankara from Dec. 19-20.

Cyber Shield 2019, which has been co-organized by Turkey's Ministries of Transport and Infrastructure and Information and Communications Technologies, will simulate the most common types of cyberattacks.

“The exercise offers a unique opportunity to participate in numerous technical activities in cybersecurity,” said Deputy Transport and Infrastructure Minister Ömer Fatih Sayan.

Sayan added that the exercise will enhance incident response capabilities and preparedness, as well as promote a mutual understanding of cyber risks and its impacts.

The exercise will simulate malware and phishing attacks and hacking attempts.

A number of countries including Iran, Brazil, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, have been invited to the exercise.

“Every country will determine its own team comprising five people. They will be malware analysts, and experts in penetration testing, network security or industrial control system security,” Sayan added.

The top three teams will win awards.

