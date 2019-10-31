Curry's broken hand doubles Warriors' loss misery

  October 31 2019

The Golden State Warriors were shocked over a major wrist injury of their superstar Stephen Curry on Oct. 30 night.

The Western Conference franchise said on their website on Thursday that Curry suffered from a broken left hand injury during the Warriors' NBA game against the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco.

The American playmaker guard of Warriors was sandwiched between two Phoenix Suns players while he was driving to the rim.

The Warriors lost Wednesday's match against the Suns 121-110.

The 2015 and 2016 MVP (Most Valuable Player) in the NBA, Curry has been one of the greatest shooters in the league, helping the Western Conference team win three NBA titles in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

A six-time NBA All-Star, Curry, 31, won gold medals in the 2010 FIBA World Championship and 2014 FIBA World Cup with the U.S. basketball team.

The Warriors are likely to lack their superstar in the offense but another Warriors guard, D'Angelo Russell may replace Curry during his injury term.

