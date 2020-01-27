Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

  • January 27 2020 15:44:00

Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

ZAGREB
Croatian military helicopter crashes into Adriatic Sea

(REUTERS File Photo)

A Croatian military helicopter crashed into the Adriatic Sea during a training flight on Jan. 27, the ministry of defense said.

The ministry gave no details about the number of people on board when the Kiowa OH-58D came down in an area close to the islands of Zlarin and Zlace.

"The Kiowa OH-58 D helicopter crash occurred in the area of Zlarin and Zlace Islands during a training flight that began at 10.30 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020. All measures and actions have been taken to find and rescue the crew," the statement read.

Police said that two ships were dispatched to the scene for search and rescue efforts.

"For now, we do not know how many people were in the helicopter. We will determine all the circumstances by arriving at the scene," said the local police.

 

