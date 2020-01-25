Croatia says want to continue attracting Turkish investments

BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency
Croatian Prime Minister Andrey Plenkovic said on Jan. 24 that his country wants to attract more Turkish investments.   

Plenkovic's remarks came at the 50th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. 

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Plenkovic stressed that there is a solid commercial partnership between the two countries. 

"We want to continue attracting Turkish investments in Croatia and continue imports and exports between the two countries. We have a very solid commercial partnership which can always benefit from more boost," said Plenkovic. 

Plenkovic also said that dialogue on Turkey's EU accession process should be maintained at the highest level. 

"I fully understand the very long road of Turkey towards EU [membership] beginning from the Ankara Agreement in 1963," said Plenkovic. 

He praised Croatia's relations with Turkey. 

"Croatia and Turkey are two very friendly countries. We have a positive relationship for a very long time and we are always working to expand our cooperation," said Plenkovic. 

Croatia took over the rotating EU Council Presidency from Finland for six months on Jan. 1.

