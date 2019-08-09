Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences

  • August 09 2019 13:54:00

Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences

Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals on Aug. 8 upheld life sentences for 16 FETÖ members.

Fourteen defendants received aggravated life sentences, while two had life sentences.

Adem Huduti, Former 2nd Army Commander was given 15 years for violating the Constitution.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, is accused of orchestrating the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Turkey, FETÖ, coup attempt, july 15

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

    Thousands live in tents as Denizli tremors continue

  2. Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

    Turkey's Asia Anew move not turning back on Europe: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

    Turkey strongly supports ASEAN's vision: Brunei

  4. Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

    Turkey not to allow usurpation of Turkish Cypriot rights: Defense Minister

  5. Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan

    Annexation of Crimea illegal: Erdoğan
Recommended
Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister
Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday

Millions hit roads for Eid al-Adha holiday
Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June

Over 835,000 tons of milk collected in June
Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, worlds oldest temple

Visiting UK lawmakers awed by Göbeklitepe, world's oldest temple
Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut

Climbers summit 2,800-meter-high Mount Nemrut
Turkeys top diplomat awarded Japans top accolade

Turkey's top diplomat awarded Japan's top accolade
WORLD Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades met on Aug. 9 after a five-month break and agreed to meet again in September.
ECONOMY Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.
SPORTS Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray set new standard in Turkish football

Galatasaray has dominated Turkish football for most of the past decade, winning 14 of 24 domestic trophies in the last eight seasons.