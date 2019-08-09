Court upholds 16 FETÖ life sentences

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Supreme Court of Appeals on Aug. 8 upheld life sentences for 16 FETÖ members.

Fourteen defendants received aggravated life sentences, while two had life sentences.

Adem Huduti, Former 2nd Army Commander was given 15 years for violating the Constitution.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader, Fetullah Gülen, is accused of orchestrating the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.