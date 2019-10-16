Court ends power plant dispute in Munzur Valley

  • October 16 2019 12:39:59

Court ends power plant dispute in Munzur Valley

TUNCELİ – Demirören News Agency
Court ends power plant dispute in Munzur Valley

An administrative court in Ankara has ended a 10-year-long legal deadlock by deciding to cancel a power plant project in Turkey’s largest national park.

The Kaletepe Hydroelectric Plant project, one of four controversial energy projects in Munzur Valley National Park, is now irrevocably voided, according to a lawyer who had applied for the annulment of the project license.

“The decision is highly positive for the local community and our country. We have raised triumphant in the 10-year-long legal battle, and the local people are very happy with the decision,” said attorney Özgür Ulaş Kaplan.

“Since the other three hydroelectric plant (HES) projects and a dam project are in the same area, the ruling of the Ankara Third Administrative Court will set a precedent for those cases,” he added.

Munzur Valley National Park is the largest and most biodiverse national park in Turkey.

‘Fabulous natural beauty’

Tunceli locals and environmentalists have been protesting the planned dam and hydroelectric projects in the Munzur Valley. They say such projects would not only damage nature in the national park, but also submerge areas considered sacred by Alevis, who constitute most of the population in Tunceli.

“Some 500 endemic plants and tens of wild animal species live there,” said Kaplan. The area is also home to the almost-extinct caracal, a reddish-brown wildcat with black-tipped ears, he noted.

“There are more than 1,500 plant species and a fabulous natural beauty. They will all be saved with the verdict of the court,” he said.

People in Tunceli province, particularly in the Munzur and Pülümür valleys, can catch glimpses of many animals such as the Chevrotain [mouse deer], wolf, bear, pig, fox, sea otter and caracal, locals say. Many times, people capture images of the creatures with nothing more than a cellphone camera, they said.

The province’s rivers hosted the World Rafting Championship last June in which 20 countries participated. Munzur River winds through a 35-kilometer-long route.

Previous national competitions in rafting, paragliding and water jet skiing and flyboarding have also complemented the provinces’ waterways.

Tunceli’s old mosques, castles, churches, bridges and public baths also attract history enthusiasts. The 1,200-year-old Ergen Church decorates the city’s skyline, as does the 13th-century Elti Hatun Mosque and Celebi Ali Mosque, which date back to the late 1500s. The majesty of Çemişgezek and Pertek Castles are also worth seeing.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

  2. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  3. Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

    Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  4. Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

    Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

  5. Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

    Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Recommended
Top US officials visit Ankara seeking a ceasefire in northern Syria

Top US officials visit Ankara seeking a ceasefire in northern Syria
Russia recognizes Turkeys right to secure its borders: Lavrov

Russia recognizes Turkey's right to secure its borders: Lavrov
Halkbank rejects US claims over Iran sanctions

Halkbank rejects US claims over Iran sanctions
Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer

Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer
Activists urge Kirazlı mining licenses be revoked

Activists urge Kirazlı mining licenses be revoked
Turks of Greek Dodecanese face strong assimilation

'Turks of Greek Dodecanese face strong assimilation'
WORLD Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

British and European Union officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Oct. 15 just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders’ summit on Oct. 16.

ECONOMY Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

World should prevent food loss for sustainable food access, says head of food, drink industry association
SPORTS Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last-minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland. 