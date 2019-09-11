Couple gets married in animal shelter

  • September 11 2019 11:57:00

Couple gets married in animal shelter

ANTALYA
Couple gets married in animal shelter

A couple in the southern province of Antalya have tied the knot in an animal shelter and gave animal food to the guests attending the wedding.

The animal lover couple in Antalya’s Manavgat district got married in the Temporary Care and Shelter Center for Stray Animals.

During the wedding, cats and dogs also sported bowties and tutus.

“What makes us human is mercy and conscience. A cup of animal food, water and lots of love will save many lives,” the happy couple said.

The couple also handed out animal food to the guests, to be distributed to stray animals.

Couple gets married in animal shelter

Turkey, marriage,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

    Woman holding USSR passport stuck in Turkey

  2. Turkey-US ties getting even more complicated

    Turkey-US ties getting even more complicated

  3. FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey’s ‘so called-ally stalling’ Syria safe zone process

    FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey’s ‘so called-ally stalling’ Syria safe zone process

  4. Turkey, US to achieve $100 billion trade target with concrete steps: Erdoğan

    Turkey, US to achieve $100 billion trade target with concrete steps: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey hasn't given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson

    Turkey hasn't given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson
Recommended
Two Turkish women among ‘Ten Outstanding Young Persons’

Two Turkish women among ‘Ten Outstanding Young Persons’
Turkey-EU to hold political dialogue meeting

Turkey-EU to hold political dialogue meeting

Young Turkish ballerina wins scholarship to prestigious ballet school

Young Turkish ballerina wins scholarship to prestigious ballet school
Turkey slams Netanyahu over illegal election pledges

Turkey slams Netanyahu over 'illegal' election pledges
Turkey voices sorrow over Iraqis killed in stampede

Turkey voices sorrow over Iraqis killed in stampede

Turkey hasnt given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey hasn't given up on F-35 fighter jets: Presidential spokesperson
WORLD Protecting rapists: Protesters accuse Japan of failing women

'Protecting rapists': Protesters accuse Japan of failing women

Women's rights protesters are taking to the streets for the sixth time in as many months as anger mounts in Japan over 'outdated' rape laws, after a man was allowed to walk free despite sexually assaulting his daughter for years.
ECONOMY Turkish machinery sector focuses on US, Russian markets

Turkish machinery sector focuses on US, Russian markets

Turkey's machinery sector is focusing on the U.S and Russian markets as the growth in the eurozone is having a slowdown, said head of the Machinery Exporters’ Association (MAIB).  
SPORTS Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey defeated Moldova with a 4-0 win in Group H of the EURO 2020 qualifiers on Sept. 10.