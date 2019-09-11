Couple gets married in animal shelter

ANTALYA

A couple in the southern province of Antalya have tied the knot in an animal shelter and gave animal food to the guests attending the wedding.

The animal lover couple in Antalya’s Manavgat district got married in the Temporary Care and Shelter Center for Stray Animals.

During the wedding, cats and dogs also sported bowties and tutus.

“What makes us human is mercy and conscience. A cup of animal food, water and lots of love will save many lives,” the happy couple said.

The couple also handed out animal food to the guests, to be distributed to stray animals.