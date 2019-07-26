Countdown to Gastroenterology congress in Istanbul

  July 26 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish metropolis Istanbul will host the World Congress of Gastroenterology 2019 in September, according to a joint statement by organizers on July 25.

The event will gather more than 3,000 participants and in excess of 100 companies between Sept. 21-24 at the Istanbul Congress Center by Turkish Society of Gastroenterology and World Gastroenterology Organization.

More than 30 symposiums and special events, including eight pro/con sessions and women in gastroenterology session, will be held.

Celiac disease, defined in Anatolia, will also be discussed in a separate session.

In addition, Applied Ultrasonography Course will be held Sept. 22-23 in parallel with the scientific program with the support of World Federation of Ultrasound in Medicine and Biology (WFUMB) Ultrasound Learning Center.

Simultaneous translation in Russian will be offered to participants.

For the first time in the congress, start-up firms will set “innovation villages” and introduce brand new products to participants.

Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines will also provide 5 to 20 percent discount for participants who buy tickets from the airline.

