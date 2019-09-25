Countdown starts for Filmekimi

ISTANBUL

This year’s Filmekimi will be held from Oct. 4-13 in Istanbul before touring Ankara and İzmir.

Organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV), the 10-day film festival features films that premiered and won awards at leading world festivals as well as highly anticipated new productions.

Filmekimi, in collaboration with TV+, will present films that had world premieres in prestigious festivals, particularly Cannes.

In the program is newest film from Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story,” Steven Soderbergh’s “The Laundromat” and Xavier Dolan’s Cannes’s contender, “Matthias & Maxime.”

Attendees can see the only Chinese Cannes contestant - crime thriller “The Wild Goose Lake” by Diao Yinan and Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike’s “First Love” gangster movie, “First Love.”

Also sharing the festival’s silver screen, is the American-French drama “Frankie,” Taiwanese independent director Midi Z’s latest film “Nina Wu,” Bertrand Bonello’s latest film “Zombi Child” and Giuseppe Capotondi’s Venice closer “The Burnt Orange Heresy.”

Other films on the line-up are Shannon Murphy’s Venice contender “Babyteeth,” Terence Malick’s Cannes title, “A Hidden Life;” Vaclav Marhoul’s Jerzy Kosinski adaptation, “The Painted Bird;” Taika Waititi’s Toronto prize-winner satire “Jojo Rabbit;” Lou Ye’s Venice Golden Lion contender “Saturday Fiction;” Noah Hawley’s Toronto debut “Lucy in the Sky” and Olivier Assayas’ “Wasp Network.”

As usual, Filmekimi’s roster features award-winning films from prestigious festivals, including Pedro Almodóvar’s “Pain and Glory,” which earned Antonio Banderas the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actor; Jessica Hausner’s new film, “Little Joe,” which awarded Emily Beecham with Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress.

Additionally, “Alice and the Mayor,” Albert Serra’s “Liberté,” owner of the Award for Best Screenplay at Cannes “Portrait of A Lady on Fire” and Jury Prize winner “Bacurau” are in the line-up.

Finally, Bruno Dumont’s “Jeanne,” Christophe Honoré’s “On a Magical Night,” and “Swallow” by Carlo Mirabella Davis and many more will be at Filmekimi.Film lovers will once again have the opportunity to see an anthology of Oscar nominees screened at Filmekimi this year. Highlights of the program are Bong Joon-ho’s Palm D’or winner “Parasite,” César Díaz’s “Our Mothers,” Karim Aïnouz’s “The Invisible Life of Euridice Gusmao,” Alejandro Landes’ “Monos,” Levan Akin’s “And Then We Danced” and Corneliu Proumboiu’s “The Whistlers.”

Tickets for the 18th edition of Filmekimi will be on sale in Istanbul on Sept. 28 at Beyoğlu Atlas, Kadıköy Rexx cinemas and Biletix sales channels.