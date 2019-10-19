Colombian teacher's 'Despacito' wins praise in Turkey

  • October 19 2019 14:22:13

Colombian teacher's 'Despacito' wins praise in Turkey

CUNDINAMARCA-Anadolu Agency
Colombian teachers Despacito wins praise in Turkey

A Colombian teacher living in Turkey found unexpected success on a TV show during hís rendition of the popular hit Despacito.

Ariel Gonzales has been living in Turkey for two years, working as an English and Spanish teacher in the northwestern Bursa province.

“I came to Turkey on vacation because I had family, my godmother's granddaughter. Being here they proposed me to stay and seeing many things, the difficulty in Colombia to find a job, insecurity and more factors, I preferred to stay here,” Gonzales told Anadolu Agency.

He said one of his students told him that his mother was taking auditions for O Ses (The Voice) and encouraged him to participate.

After selecting six songs -- two in Spanish, two in Turkish and two in English -- he decided to sing Despacito, the 2017 hit that was on the Billboard Hot 100 for a year.

At the auditions, the judges asked him to sing for a second time as Seda Sayan, a Turkish singer on the panel, danced to it.

"When she came to dance with me she said: 'I want you to sing that song for me.' It was very funny, I was dying of nervousness. I don't know if it was noticed, but I think so because I was very nervous with her there,” he said.

“The battles begin in two months, I am waiting and in preparation. They continue to audition throughout the country. I hope everything goes well,” he added.

“If I win the contest, I want to create a fusion album with Latin music and Turkish lyrics," he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan

    YPG pullout begins as safe zone deal improves: Erdoğan

  2. New opportunities for integration and cooperation: Op-ed

    New opportunities for integration and cooperation: Op-ed

  3. High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

    High tsunami waves could hit Istanbul shores: Expert

  4. European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

    European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

  5. Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

    Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation
Recommended
Hitting UNESCO trails in land of fairy chimneys

Hitting UNESCO trails in land of fairy chimneys
Master of fado music takes Istanbul stage

Master of fado music takes Istanbul stage
Arslantepe Mound must be in UNESCO, says professor

Arslantepe Mound must be in UNESCO, says professor
Ottomans’ first printed books displayed for visitors

Ottomans’ first printed books displayed for visitors
Int’l films of Antalya Film Festival announced

Int’l films of Antalya Film Festival announced
Italy rejects bid to stop iconic Da Vinci loan to Louvre

Italy rejects bid to stop iconic Da Vinci loan to Louvre
WORLD 15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

Fifteen people were killed and another 13 missing after an illegally built dam collapsed at a gold mine in a remote Siberian settlement on Oct. 19, in the latest deadly accident to hit Russia.
ECONOMY Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey, Ethiopia to enhance railway sector cooperation

Turkey and Ethiopia on Oct. 18 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to further enhance cooperation in the railway sector. 
SPORTS Over 1B people watch 2019 Womens World Cup: FIFA

Over 1B people watch 2019 Women's World Cup: FIFA 

More than one billion people watched the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, setting a new audience record for the competition, FIFA says         