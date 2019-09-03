Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

  • September 03 2019 09:35:56

Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Istanbul football powerhouse Galatasaray signed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao late on Sept. 2.       

Galatasaray published a video on social media to welcome Falcao, in which he has worn the Lions' traditional home jersey.     

"#MissionFalcaoComplete 100%," Galatasaray said on Twitter to announce the arrival of the 33-year-old Colombian striker.     

"My name is Radamel Falcao. I wanted it so much and now I am here. More ambitious than ever. Stronger... The Tiger is now with the Lions," Falcao said in Spanish.     

The Istanbul club stated that Falcao underwent medical checks as well.     

Galatasaray said on website that it signed Falcao from Monaco on free transfer and added that the player inked a three-year-deal with his new club.     

Falcao was a Monaco player last season, scoring 16 goals in 39 appearances for the French club.     

In addition to French Ligue 1 team Monaco, Falcao played for Argentina's River Plate, Portuguese club Porto, Spanish team Atletico Madrid, and English clubs Manchester United and Chelsea.     

Falcao won the UEFA Europa League titles with Porto (2011) and Atletico Madrid (2012).     

In 2017 the Colombian international helped Monaco win the French top-tier Ligue 1 title, ending Paris Saint-Germain's four-season domination of the league.     

In addition to Falcao, Galatasaray transferred Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina on Sept. 2.       

"Galatasaray confirms the signing of Mario Lemina from Southampton FC on loan with an option to buy. Welcome to #Galatasaray, Mario!," Lions said on Twitter.     

Galatasaray also tweeted that the 26-year-old footballer underwent a medical examination.     

The British Premier League club had signed Lemina for €17 million ($18.6 million) from Italy's Serie A club Juventus in August 2017.     

He played 23 matches and scored a goal in the Premier League last season.     

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

    President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

  2. Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

    Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

  3. Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

    Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

  4. ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

    ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

  5. Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks

    Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks
Recommended
Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Draw puts Fener behind leader

Draw puts Fener behind leader

Europa League group stage draw held

Europa League group stage draw held

Quaresma joins Kasımpaşa

Quaresma joins Kasımpaşa

Volleyball: Turkey beat France in Euro Championship

Volleyball: Turkey beat France in Euro Championship

Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

Trabzonspor likely to advance Europa League group stage

WORLD California scuba boat fire death toll rises to 25

California scuba boat fire death toll rises to 25

Divers have found a total of 25 bodies on Sept. 2 after a pre-dawn fire sank a scuba diving vessel off a Southern California island, leaving nine people unaccounted for as the search continued, media reported.
ECONOMY Turkeys GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices totaled 1 trillion Turkish liras (nearly $175 billion) in the second quarter of 2019, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 1.       
SPORTS Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Istanbul football powerhouse Galatasaray signed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao late on Sept. 2.