Club Brugge's late equalizer shocks Galatasaray

  • November 27 2019 09:42:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish football club Galatasaray were disappointed by Club Brugge from Belgium with a very late equalizer giving a 1-1 tie in Nov. 26's UEFA Champions League match.

Group A teams Galatasaray and Club Brugge have been fighting for a ticket to Europe's second-tier tournament, the Europa League.

Home team Galatasaray took an early lead as Turkish forward Adem Büyük put the ball into Brugge's net.

It was Galatasaray's first Champions League goal this season.

The Istanbul team had to get a win against the Belgians to take a big step to get to the Europa League.

But Galatasaray were unable to secure the 1-0 lead as an unexpected equalizer was scored by Brugge's Senegalese forward Krepin Diatta in the 90+2 minute, which meant a cold shower for the Lions.

In the injury time, Club Brugge were down to nine men as Diatta and defender Clinton Mata were sent off.

Diatta took off his shirt in the goal celebration. Mata displayed an excessive celebration after Diatta's equalizer.

Both players were shown their second yellow cards, so the Brugge pair was sent off.

Following this draw, Galatasaray bottomed the Group A with 2 points.

Before the last matches in this group, Club Brugge earned 3 points.

Galatasaray will end the Champions League after visiting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Dec. 11.

Meanwhile, Brugge will face Real Madrid in the last matchday in Belgium.

After Nov. 26's tie in Istanbul, Real Madrid bagged the Round of 16 ticket in the Champions League.

Group A leaders PSG have already qualified for the last 16 phase.

Real Madrid are currently playing against PSG as the Spanish club have the 1-0 lead at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid.

If Real Madrid wins this clash, they will increase their points to 10 and PSG will have 12 points in five matches.

 

