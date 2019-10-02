Clouds and fog drift over Selimiye Mosque

EDİRNE

An aerial view of northwestern Edirne province shows clouds and fog drifting around the famous Selimiye Mosque, on Oct. 2.

Dubbed the “Sultan of Cities” by locals, Edirne welcomes visitors with the magnificent Selimiye Mosque, an imperial Ottoman mosque built by one of the empire's greatest architects, Mimar Sinan, who referred to it as his “masterpiece”.

Although Selimiye Mosque is the most internationally known spiritual place in Edirne, it is actually a part of “golden triangle”, a reference to three major mosques located in the city center which includes Old Mosque and Üç Şerefeli Mosque.

Included in UNESCO's World Heritage List, Selimiye Mosque and its complex are considered one of the most sophisticated and highest achievements of Islamic civilization by experts.