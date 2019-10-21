'Clock ticking' for Turkey's Syria anti-terror op pause: Altun

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey expects the U.S. to fulfill its commitments regarding the agreement on YPG/PKK terror group's withdrawal from the planned safe zone in northern Syria, said a senior Turkish official on Oct. 20.

In a Twitter post, Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said Turkey put its anti-terror operation on hold for 120 hours and said: "In return, the U.S. has an obligation to facilitate YPG’s withdrawal and collect its heavy weapons."

Altun slammed efforts seeking to distort the facts about Turkey-U.S. agreement.

“The clock is ticking,” he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Oct. 20 also underlined that Ankara expects the U.S. to facilitate the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria.

“We expect our American allies to keep their promises this time," he had said.

Meanwhile, Turkey's foreign minister on Oct. 20 said that "Operation Peace Spring" was very “strategic”, “important” and “timely” not only for Turkey but also for Syria and for the stability and security of the region.

“We want to see that the terrorists withdraw from the declared safe zone within 120 hours,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during a live broadcast on the Kanal 7 news channel.

Underlining that a “PKK state” was planned to be established in the region, Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey “spoiled a big game” with the Operation Peace Spring.

Highlighting that the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone is underway, the minister said terrorists continue to violate the safe zone deal between Turkey and U.S. despite the latter’s instructions.

PKK/YPG terrorists violate safe zone deal 22 times

