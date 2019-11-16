Civil engineer dies after mosque collapse in Turkey

GAZİANTEP-Anadolu Agency

A civil engineer was found dead on Nov. 16 after a mosque's structural framework collapsed the previous day in the Şahinbey district here in southeastern Turkey.

Search and rescue efforts lasted 33 hours before Korkut Küçükcan was reportedly found injured.

“Hundreds of pounds of weight have been formed when a large amount of scaffolding material fell on top of him,” said Dr. Suat Zengin, who heads Gaziantep University Medical Faculty.

“Crushes occurred in various parts of his body, especially in the head region. The autopsy will give a definitive result, but we think that probably head trauma had caused his death,” he added.

A total of 250 people teamed up to find Küçükcan since the collapse occurred.