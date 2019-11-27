Cinema days in Central Anatolian province

The Central Anatolian province of Eskişehir will host Cinema Days from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, adding more vibrancy to its already art-rich scene.

The Katadrom Art Colony, established by Katadrom Culture Arts and Social Policies Association in the Tepebaşı Municipality Life Village in order to provide a peaceful environment and professional consultancy for artists who want to produce in various branches of art, will host four days of film screenings in the Tepebaşı district.

The focus of the event will be director Yavuz Özkan, who died on May 22 this year. A four-film selection by Özkan will be shown during the four-day event. Also, an exhibition, titled “Yavuz Özkan: Dream, Pasion and Struggle,” will be on view at Art Colony in the Tepebaşı Municipality Life Village through the end of January 2020.

The director will also be commemorated at an event to be held on Nov. 30 at the Zübeyde Hanım Culture Center. Well-known figures in Turkish cinema such as Mehmet Aslantuğ, Pelin Batu, Selçuk Yöntem and Kerem Alışık will be present at the event.

Muzaffer Hiçdurmaz, who has been working in the cinema sector for more than 60 years, receives the Labor Award in his birthplace, Eskişehir. One of Turkey’s most prolific filmmakers, Hiçdurmaz has worked as assistant director in nearly 500 films and holds the record in this field.

The only film he directed, “Çark” (Wheel) will be shown in the festival with his attendance. He will also share memories of his 80-year professional life on Dec. 1.

The event will also feature an independent film selection with the participation of filmmakers including Atalay Taşdiken, Burhan Gün, Burçak Üzen, Güven Kıraç and Sefa Öztürk.

A selection of films competing at the Potluck Competition of the Changing Perspectives Film Festival will also be on display in Eskişehir. The festival program, which will be in Eskişehir for the first time this year, takes place in Istanbul, Berlin and Yogyakarta as well as various countries and cities throughout the year.

The exhibitions, films, interviews after the film screenings and all other activities in the festival program will be held at the Zübeyde Hanım Culture Center, Özdilek Art Center, Tepebaşı Municipality Life Village and Katadrom Art Colony.