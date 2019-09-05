CHP leader warns of ‘millions of more refugees’ amid Idlib tension

ESKİŞEHİR

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu has said that 3.5 million more Syrians could come to Turkey due to what he called the government’s “failing policies,” amid recent attacks on the last rebel-held enclave of Idlib in northwestern Syria.

Once again saying that the government’s Syria policy has been wrong all along, Kılıçdaroğlu claimed, “You will see another 3-3.5 million asylum seekers in the future.”

“Don’t get angry with Syrian refugees,” he said on Sept. 5 at his party’s meeting. “Those getting angry with Syrians should rather focus on the government. Who brought the Syrians here?” he asked.

“You have to be angry with their policies. There was a war, and they escaped the war. Yes, let them go to their own country, but there must be peace first,” he stated.

Citing recent regime attacks in Idlib, the CHP leader warned of a “massive refugee influx” to Turkey’s border.

“Yes, we don’t want this, but you should instead say, ‘I don’t want the person who put this policy into practice. I don’t want this.’”

Referring to the economic problems in Turkey, Kılıçdaroğlu said those suffering from economic difficulties are the ones who are from low-income segments of their society.

The economic policies of Turkey are not managed well, he said. “Turkey is swinging. There is an economic crisis. Who pays its burden? The ordinary citizens,” he stated.

“We have opened a new page in politics, we don’t want a fight,” he said, stressing that Turkey was surrounded by problems in the region and did not want to have a dispute over this situation.